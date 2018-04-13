Flix Fix: Rampage, Where is Kyra and You Were Never Really Here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Lots of new releases hitting theaters this weekend. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back with the action movie Rampage. Can this latest ape film find uncovered territory in the genre? Film critic Dustin Chase tackles that blockbuster plus reviews two actors with come-back films this weekend. Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra and Joaquin Phoenix in You Were Never Really Here. As if you needed more options, the new middle eastern spy thriller Beirut is also in theaters, Ben Kingsley stars in An Ordinary Man and finally actor turned director William H. Macy debut ridiculous comedy Krystal. Which of these titles to see and which to skip will be answered on this week’s overflowing Flix Fix.