Former HCSO deputy, husband denied change of venue for infamous Denny's murder trial

HOUSTON— Harris County 178th District Court Judge Kelli Johnson has denied former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry’s request to change the venue for their murder trial.

The Thompsons are both facing murder charges after the death of John Hernandez, 24, at a Denny’s restaurant in Crosby in May 2017.

Due to the highly publicized case, the Thompsons believe they will not be able to get a fair trial in Texas.

Terry’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 18 while Chauna’s trial is set to start on June 1.

The Hernandez family has vowed to see the legal process through, although the wheels of justice turn slowly.

“It makes us impatient because you want the process to be done quick,” the victim’s aunt Wendy Maldonado said. “We were told in the beginning that it could take up to two years and it doesn’t matter how long it takes we will be here always and all we want is justice for Johnny.”