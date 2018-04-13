Houston Happenings: Fun-filled events happening around Houston April 13 – April 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade Weekend

When: Thursday, April 12th - Sunday, April 15th

Weekend Activities: The Main Street Drag will be on Thursday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will start at Memorial Park.

Sneak Peek at Discovery Green and Avenida Houston will be on Thursday, April 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Discovery Green Park. The event will be free to the public.

The Legendary Art Car Ball will be on Friday, April 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Herman Square at City Hall. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

The Lineup Party at The Houston Art Car Parade presented by the The Great Texas BBQ Festival will be on Saturday, April 14 at 11 a.m. near the intersection of Allen Parkway and Gilette Steet.

The VIPit Experience at The Houston Art Car Parade will be on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m. at the Hermann Square at City Hall. Tickets will start at $150.

The 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade will be on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Allen Parkway and Smith Street in downtown Houston. The event will be free to the public.

The Houston Art Car Awards Ceremony and Brunch will be on Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m. at Smither Park. The event will be free to the public.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

11th Annual Back the Badge Rally

Back the Badge Rally benefits the 100 Club and will allow locals to celebrate with First Responders.

When: Saturday, April 14 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Where: Attendees will meet at San Jacinto Harley-Davidson in Pasadena, Texas and ride with First Responders to Bareback Bar and Icehouse in Spring, Texas, where all the festivities will be held.

For more information, click here.

Rockets Playoffs

The Houston Rockets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves during the First Round of the NBA Playoffs.

First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs Schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center

Game 2: Wednesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center

Game 3: Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Minnesota

Game 4: Monday, April 23 at 7 p.m. in Minnesota

Trap Yoga Bae presents: Trap Yoga

Try yoga in a new and different way that will keep your mind free and body fit. From Yoga Trap Bae's "Rachet Affirmations" to lit "trap" music, trap yoga is more than your average yoga session.

When: Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14

Tickets will start at $20

For more information, click here.