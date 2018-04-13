× HPD asks for prayers after officer critically injured in golf cart accident

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is seeking prayers from the community after an officer was critically injured Thursday.

Officer Jerry Flores was at a community event when he fell off a golf cart and crushed his skull, police say.

Houston Police Officer Union President Joe Gamaldi took to Twitter to ask for the communities support.

“Asking everyone in the Houston community to please pray for Officer Jerry Flores. He is out of surgery and still in critical condition. Blood drive information will be available in the coming days,” said Gamaldi.

Gamaldi also announced that the union would release blood drive information for Flores in the coming days.

Asking everyone in the Houston community to please pray for Officer Jerry Flores. He is out of surgery and still in critical condition. Blood drive information will be available in the coming days. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 13, 2018

Gamaldi released a statement about a recent update on Officer Flores’ condition: