× Man fleeing authorities killed in airborne crash after leading deputies on cross-county chase

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating an accident that left one man dead early Friday.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of 15th and Avenue D in Bacliff around 2 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle which was stated to be halfway in the roadway and halfway in the ditch. As deputies made contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were observed and the driver then fled from the scene in the vehicle. The suspect then fled west on Grand Avenue and then north on State Highway 146.

The suspect continued on with speeds reaching up to 90 mph as he entered Seabrook. The suspect continued north on 146 until he struck the safety barrel barriers at the head of the Concrete Jersey Barriers in the 3400 block of State Highway 146.

The suspect’s vehicle went airborne and came to rest on the east side of the roadway, with the suspect being pinned inside.

The driver was removed by fire department personnel and flown by Life Flight to a trauma center. He died at Hermann Memorial hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Seabrook police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the crash investigation.