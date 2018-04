Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Raheel Ramzanali sees the rockets prevailing in their first round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but despite sweeping the season series, Houston has to be wary of some of what the T-wolves can bring.

Watch the video to see what else Raheel has to say about the NBA, the Astros and Wrestlemania.

Ready for the playoffs? 🚀 Limited seats released exclusively here: https://t.co/MCIOzM4GpS pic.twitter.com/y3CoDVCmwG — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 12, 2018