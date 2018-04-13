Trump softens tone on attacking Syria, but a military strike may still be imminent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The world is on pins and needles as we all wait to see what happens next in Syria since Trump's supposed deadline for some type of response came and went on Wednesday.

"We're looking very, very seriously, very closely at that whole situation, and we'll see what happens, folks," the president announced on Thursday morning.

The president's National Security Team sprang into action after the president's tweet on Wednesday warning Russia of missiles coming at Syria.

"We stand ready to provide military options," Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis declared. "We're still assessing the intelligence."

But on Thursday, Trump was tweeting a different tune.....saying....."Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"

"Now we have to make some further decisions so they'll be made fairly soon," Trump told reporters at the White House.

It seems like there's still some question on whether the Assad Regime really committed the atrocious act of gassing his own people over the weekend.

But the French government claims it has solid proof Assad is the monster behind the unthinkable use of chlorine gas on innocent civilians.

"Our teams are working closely together, and we will have decisions to make when the time comes," French President Emmanuel Macron revealed in an interview.

Yet it seems some in the Trump Administration want to make absolutely sure before taking military action....and also want to develop a strategy for a number of scenarios, including a potential military response from Russia.

"The Russians have the air defense capability employed in Syria that they could be a threat," former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper warned.

And of course, the Russians also have nukes, which would be nice to avoid.

While being grilled in the hot seat on Capitol Hill for his secretary of state confirmation hearing, CIA Director Mike Pompeo put his two cents in on world tensions.

"There's no one like someone who served in uniform who understands the value of diplomacy and terror and tragedy that is war," Pompeo said. "It's the last resort - it must always be so."

But with no U.S. diplomatic leader in place at this critical moment, what comes next?

We can only wonder is a military response in Syria unavoidable?