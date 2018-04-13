× WEEKEND WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms followed by cold front issued for Texas Coast

HOUSTON— Get your umbrellas and wool coats back out the closet! The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. The storm will then usher in a cold front expected to last throughout the remainder of the weekend.

According to NWS, rain chances will increase north of Brenham to Livingston line during the afternoon and evening hours. The thunderstorms could potentially bring damaging winds, large hail, and a possibly tornado.

The cold front is expected to move across the region northwest to southeast clearing the upper Texas coast by sunrise Saturday. Light showers may linger along the coast behind the front but drier and cooler conditions are expected to move into the entire region by Saturday afternoon.

• NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074 ext. 234 or ext. 232

• NWS Houston/Galveston Webpage: www.weather.gov/houston

• Storm Prediction Center Webpage: www.spc.noaa.gov

• Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location): http://forecast.weather.gov/gridpoint.php?site=hgx&TypeDefault=graphical

• West Gulf River Forecast Center Webpage: www.weather.gov/wgrfc

• AHPS Webpage: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=hgx