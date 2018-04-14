Alice in Wonderland Tea Party life-size sculpture in Evelyn’s Park Conservancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLAIRE, Texas --- Evelyn's Park Conservancy visitors will have a chance to fall through a rabbit hole and into a world of fantasy in Bellaire. Park goers can enjoy life-size sculpture of Alice in Wonderland Tea Party for kids and the y.

Local sculpture artist Bridgette Mongeon created this masterpiece for kids and families to grab a seat at Alice’s table, enjoy a picnic and interact with the larger-than-life sculpture.

“I created this sculpture in such a way that each character is interacting with an empty place,” said artist Bridgette Mongeon. “The sculpture will seat six to eight additional guests, allowing families to bring a picnic and join the tea party. The monumental figures of Alice, the March Hare, Cheshire Cat, Dormouse and Mad Hatter are waiting for families to enhance the iconic scenery.”

To see more of Bridgette Mongeon’s sculptures, click here.