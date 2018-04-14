Comey vs. Trump: Ultimate political smackdown has begun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talk about talkin' some smack!

Former FBI Director James Comey has a new book, A Higher Loyalty, coming out next week-- and in already-released excerpts he's taking President Trump to the mat over a laundry list of grievances.

Comey calls the Trump presidency a 'forest fire' and describes the president as a compulsive liar....."unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values."

Comey testified before Congress Trump's quest for loyalty made him uncomfortable.

"I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning," he declared under oath.

"And I have every confidence that Jim Comey accurately copied, collected, recounted what exactly went on during those discussions," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said.

Comey even describes Trump as a mob boss....running the oval office like a Godfather!

In true Trump fashion, the president punched back hard on Twitter unleashing a rare double tweet....calling Comey "a weak and untruthful slime ball."

The president insisted Comey is a 'leaker and a liar' and called for him to be prosecuted for leaking 'classified' information.

"We find that Mr. Comey has a revisionist view of history and seems like a disgruntled ex-employee, afterall he was fired," Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway added.

But when it rains....it pours.....at least some of the media seem to be pouring it on the president right now with the latest cover of Time Magazine showing Trump under 'stormy conditions.'

Still, despite all the Comey craziness, the president's approval ratings have been slowly ticking upward for weeks.

And once the dust settles in this high stakes poker game, you've gotta wonder who will be holding the Trump card?