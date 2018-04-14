× HCSO: 1 suspect caught, charged with capital murder after fatally shooting man at construction site

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old man was fatally shot by two suspects during a robbery in east Harris County Wednesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 11:59 a.m. at a construction site in the 15400 block of Pueblito Verde Way. Upon arrival, deputies found Glen Wenzel unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies performed CPR on the victim until EMS arrived and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

According to witnesses, Wenzel and his employee were conducting home inspections at the construction site, when they were approached by two armed men who attempted to rob them.

Wenzel’s co-worker ran away from the scene, while the victim got into a physically altercation with one of the suspects, deputies said. The other suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Wenzel. Both suspects then fled the scene in a silver Dodge van.

The van was later recovered in the 16300 block of Rockcreek Lane, deputies said. One of the suspects, 24-year-old Kevin Shepherd, was caught and charged with capital murder. No bond has been set for the suspect, deputies said.

Update: @HCSOTexas Homicide Investigators filed capital murder charge for the shooting death of Glen Wenzel. Wenzel was murdered at a construction site earlier this week. Kevin Shepherd 24, has been charged. #hounews pic.twitter.com/DQ4DQVvlJR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 14, 2018

The investigation is still on-going.