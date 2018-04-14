HPD: Man fatally shot outside SW Houston convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A man was fatally shot on the side of a southwest Houston convenience store Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting around 9:15 p.m. at Stop By Market convenience store in the 4000 block of Boone Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound on the side of the convenience store with one shell casing next to him.

According to police, employees inside of the store heard a gunshot, went outside and noticed the victim laying on the ground. The suspect fled the scene.

There were no witnesses around at the time of the shooting, police said.

HPD is asking for anyone with information to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.