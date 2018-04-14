HPD officer injured in freak accident with golf cart in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A crazy accident has one of Houston's finest fighting for his life!

HPD Officer Jerry Flores remains in ICU after he fell off a golf cart and crushed his skull at the Thin Blue Line Golf Tournament Thursday.

"They did emergency surgery last night, and he's starting to recover now but he definitely has a long road ahead," Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi told NewsFix. "But Jerry's a fighter, and we're confident he's gonna come out on the other side of this."

Social media is filling with prayer requests for Officer Flores.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter with his own prayer.

"Today, I'm asking on behalf of Jerry's family that we all pray as a community for him," the chief said. "We pray for the comfort of his family, friends, and colleagues...his neighbors...all the people that love him. And most importantly, we pray for a speedy recovery."

"We're gonna sponsor a blood drive so that blood can be given in his name so that he has blood on the books in case he needs anything," Gamaldi added.

Some are still baffled by what exactly happened to the 26-year HPD veteran.

"It was just a freak accident where he fell, and he does have a fractured skull," Gamaldi explained. "And he has swelling and bleeding in the brain."

Gamaldi released a statement about a recent update on Officer Flores’ condition:

Officer Jerry Flores continues to be in critical condition in ICU, however the swelling in his brain began decreasing last night. We appreciate all the love, support and prayers from our community and please keep the prayers coming. Although he has a long road ahead, we know Jerry is a fighter!

Hang in there, Officer Flores.

The Bayou City is pulling for you!