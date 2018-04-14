HPD: Suspect, security guard injured after shootout outside E. Houston sports bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A man and a security guard had a shootout outside of an east Houston sports bar Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Emiliano’s Sports Bar in the 7700 block of East Freeway when a man got into an altercation inside of the bar.

Shooting Investigation: 7700 East Fwy. Security guard and suspect shot at a bar. Both transported. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2018

According to police, the security guard approached the man and told him to exit the bar. The man left the bar and then opened fire towards the security guard.

The security guard returned fire and shot the suspect multiple times, police said. The suspect shot the security guard in his stomach.

Both men were transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.