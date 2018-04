Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rice University students are helping find new ways to create energy efficient vehicles, as they get ready to compete in the Shell Eco-marathon Americas on April 19-22 in California.

The Rice Electric Vehicle team of about 20 students has worked to manufacture a battery electric-powered 'UrbanConcept' vehicle. They'll get to test the car against 1,000 students from across the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil and the US at Sonoma Raceway.

