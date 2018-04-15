× 80 People Displaced and 3 Adults, 1 Child Suffer Minor Injuries After Multiple Fires at Anaheim Apartment Complex

Anaheim, CA — Eighty people were displaced and three adults and a child suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries after multiple fires broke out at an apartment complex in Anaheim Saturday night, according to local fire officials.

The four people were taken to a nearby hospital after emergency responders and firefighters arrived to the scene of the blaze, which was in the 200 block of South Rio Vista and reported by several 911 calls just after 8 p.m., officials said.

Dozens were displaced as a result of the blaze, as even some apartments that were not burnt got serious smoke and water damage from the firefight, Daron Wyatt, spokesperson for Anaheim Fire & Rescue, said.

Twenty-two units were damaged, officials later said.

As they arrived to the scene of the four alarm fire, firefighters saw “active fire” coming from multiple apartments inside the complex, Wyatt said.

He said the cause of the blaze is still not known, although fire officials do have a general idea of which apartment unit it originated at.

Red Cross officials are going to the scene of the fire to assist those who are displaced and in need of shelter, Wyatt said.

He said about 80 firefighters battled the blaze for “well over an hour.” An hour and a half after it was reported, Wyatt said the scene of the fire was still being mopped up as investigators went through it.