Failing health for former First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON – Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” McGrath said. “It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

Barbara served as first lady during George H.W. Bush’s presidency from 1989 to 1993.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement on former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time.”

As always, Barbara Bush is a comfort to her friends & family teaching us all how to live full of faith, love & humor. Praying that she is comfortable & send love to President Bush & their family. https://t.co/Y02uohVFyD — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 15, 2018

Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country. Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pewdIu2hjr — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 15, 2018

I am sending all my love and prayers to the entire Bush family today – Barbara Bush is a woman of great strength, patriotism and an iconic first lady of our times who has touched and inspired countless lives. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 15, 2018