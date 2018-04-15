HFD finds pair of bodies burnt beyond recognition in southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department uncovers a gruesome scene!

They were called out to a what they thought was a grass fire, but when they arrived they found a car fully engulfed in flames.

This happened early Sunday morning near Winfrey Lane and John Alber Road in southwest Houston.

Once the blaze was put out, fire fighters found two bodies completely torched and unrecognizable in the backseat of the car. Arson and homicide investigators have not been able to determine the gender or age of the victims because their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Several agencies continue to investigate and they're asking the public to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS if they have any information that could help solve this case.