HOUSTON - Hundreds gathered in Downtown Houston to watch the annual Houston Art Car Parade. Those who participate spend countless hours preparing their ride to show off, and those who come out to see them are always amazed at what gets displayed.
Houston Art Car Parade makes its mark on the Bayou City yet again
