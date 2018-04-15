Houston church answers pets’ prayers for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's like a match made in heaven!

The Animal Kinship Ministry at "Unity of Houston" rejoice for a little puppy loving in hopes of making friends for life in between church services Sunday.

"We believe in connection that's what our whole thing is about connecting we honor all religions we honor all paths to god and we also honor our connection to animals", said Micheal Gott, Senior Minister

Friends for Life Animal Adoption and Rescue Shelter let the cat out of the bag by blessing the congregation with hugs and kisses from their favorite fury friends.

"Today we are focusing on fostering. The only way we are able to do what we do is to have a foster network for our dogs. The dogs go into foster homes it makes them much more well adjusted and gives us resources to bring in new dogs", said Jennifer Hopkins.

Pups and prayer! Amen to that!