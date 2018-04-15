Japan Festival Houston returns to Hermann Park

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people gathered up for the 25th annual Japan Festival in Hermann Park on Saturday.

Japan Festival Houston featured a jam-packed schedule of martial arts demonstrations, traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance and interactive displays and festival games.

Paricipants enjoyed performances by Zoomadanke, taiko Japanese pop singer TiA, singer, songwriter and composer Kohei and the internationally known Japanese drumming group Aska. The festival also welcomed Japanese pastry chef Yoshinoya and enjoyed tasty dishes such as senbei, a Japanese-style rice cracker, and teyaki senbei, a Japanese-style rice cracker, dipped in soy sauce.

For more information, visit HoustonJapanFest.org.