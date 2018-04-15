Jimbo Fisher ushers in new era during TAMU Spring Game

COLLEGE STATION – The Jimbo Fisher era is under way at Texas A&M as 48,000 fans turned out to watch the Maroon and White Game. It was the largest crowd to ever turn out for an Aggies spring football game.

👏 #12thMan 👏 48,129 is your NEW Maroon & White Game attendance record! pic.twitter.com/rTfgS73Bf7 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 14, 2018

Fisher says, “It was great. I mean it matters. When you get a kid to make a play with the lights on , scoreboard is on, people are cheering. You can’t simulate that any other way and I was very happy. Especially on a day we thought it would be cool after some tough weather and happy for people to come out . Happy for your support and hopefully we can get better and fill that thing up when we play next time.”

The record turnout saw the White Team defeat the Maroon 30-24. Quarterback Kellen Mond threw for three touchdowns for the White and QB Nick Starkel tossed two touchdowns while passing for 373 yards for the Maroon team.

Fisher added, “There’s no way that we can name a starter right yet, It’s too early … because we’re just really now getting into the offense, as far as the fine-tuning and the nuances of it that really makes it go, because they just haven’t had enough time to learn it.”

Fisher left Florida State after last season to take the reigns at A&M. The real Jimbo era kicks off when the Aggies host Northwestern State on August 30.

Lead the way. The second half of the Maroon & White game starts now. #12thMan pic.twitter.com/iLAGoY44GY — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 14, 2018