Man gets shot in face during attempted carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Houston police say the guy was heading over to his sister's house around 10:30 p.m Saturday night off Regal Oak Bend in southwest Houston, but his trip was cut short.

HPD Detective Sgt. Russell Gray says, "There was an attempted car jacking and the complainant tried to drive away, the suspect fired multiple shots at his vehicle, and the complainant was hit in the face."

As the victim was trying to escape the attempted car jacking, he accidentally rammed his car into another vehicle before coming to a stop.

The victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition. However, the suspect got away, but police are combing the area for more clues.