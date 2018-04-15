Man shot and killed in southeast Houston movie theater parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston police are still trying to track down a person of interest after a man was shot and killed at the AMC Gulf Pointe movie theater parking lot off the Sam Houston Tollway.

The incident happened late Saturday night.

HPD Sgt. John Stroble says, "Reports that a couple was walking out of the movie theater, they were approached by a possible acquaintance of the female. One round was fired and the male victim was pronounced dead on the scene."

Investigators say they don't have a suspect but they do want to talk to someone.

Sgt. Stroble adds, "His name is Adrian Mondrago. He's a 22-year-old male and he is just a person of interest, but we would like to speak to him and see what he may know about this case."

Officials say this shooting was not random,but they say there was no fight or incident inside the movie theater prior to the killing.