14-year-old girl hit after gunman opens fire on car driving along North Freeway, police say 

SPRING, Texas — Houston police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was injured in a mysterious shooting along the North Freeway in the Spring area, according to investigators.

The victims — identified as a 14-year-old girl and an adult male driver — were going southbound in a black Cadillac Fleetwood in the 1900 block of the North Freeway when the incident took place around 5 p.m.

The girl, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was not injured.

At this time, police have no motive or suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.