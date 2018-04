HARRIS COUNT, Texas — Harris County deputies have arrested a suspected drunken driver accused of nearly hitting several vehicles along Tomball Parkway.

Investigators said an officer spotted the suspect driving erratically Wednesday in the 24100 block of the parkway when he signaled the driver to pullover.

The driver was identified as Jose Merced Otero Tello, 26.

Tello was booked into the Harris County Jail were his bond was set at 2,000.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated.