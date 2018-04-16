ClickFix: Holocaust survivor Bertha Ireana Roth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Holocaust Remembrance Day is a time to recall one of the most horrific events in human history, when the Nazis killed at least six million Jews in Europe. Survivor Bertha Ireana

Students from the Shlenker School at Congregation Beth Israel got a first-hand account of the Holocaust from a survivor of three Nazi concentration camps, including the death camp at Auschwitz in Poland.

"I was born in Eastern Europe in 1923," Holocaust survivor Bertha Irena Roth began her story.

For the first time ever, Roth shared her story in English in this NewsFix exclusive.