Deputies searching for Kohl’s shoplifter’s accused of pointing pistol at loss prevention officer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas—The Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is searching for two Kohl’s robbers accused of pointing a pistol at a loss prevention officer.

According to police, a man and woman were shoplifting at a Kohl’s store in the 7100 block of the Barker Cypress when loss prevention officer’s noticed them hiding items in the bottom of a shopping cart.

When the officer’s approached the two shoplifter’s they ran out of the store and pointed a pistol at the officer’s.

The shoplifter’s were last scene driving away in a light blue and silver GMC pickup truck.

The man is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The woman is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.