Famous real estate heir Robert Durst attends preliminary hearing in murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Cali. - Millionaire real estate heir and infamous former Galveston resident Robert Durst appeared in an Los Angeles court room Monday for a preliminary hearing on evidence as he faces yet another murder charge.

This time, Durst is accused of killing a crime writer, his friend Susan Berman, back in December 2000.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"Bob is not guilty," defense attorney Dick DeGuerin said back at Durst's arraignment hearing. "He did not kill Susan Berman. He doesn't know who did."

Berman was found dead after being shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home, just before she was set to speak with investigators about the 1982 disappearance of Durst's first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Durst has maintained he had nothing to do with either woman's fate, but a 2015 HBO documentary series called 'The Jinx' led investigators to a different conclusion.

During an infamous 'hot mic' moment in the show's final episode, Durst could be heard muttering to himself "what the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

The 75-year-old also has quite a violent past.

In October 2001, Durst was arrested for murdering his Galveston neighbor Morris Black.

In a 2003 trial, Durst admitted to killing Black and dismembering his body— with many of Black's body parts later found floating in Galveston Bay— but Durst insisted he had shot Black in self-defense.

A Galveston County jury bought his defense and Durst was acquitted although the wealthy heir pleaded guilty to bond jumping and evidence-tampering, according to Court TV.

Then, in 2015, FBI agents arrested Durst in New Orleans on a weapons violation and charged him with the first-degree murder of Berman.

Now some wonder if justice has finally caught up to the Manhattan real estate heir in a real-life drama playing out right in the heart of Hollywood!