HPD: 15-year-old girl killed in double-shooting at apartment complex in Gulfton area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal double-shooting involving a 15-year-old girl in the Gulfton area over the weekend, according to investigators.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the San Lucas Apartments in the 6100 block of Glenmont Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators found the girl and a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

Detectives are searching for three to five possible male suspects in connection to the crime. These men were seen fleeing the complex in a pickup truck of an unknown make and model.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.