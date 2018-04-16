Man found stabbed to death in kitchen of northwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — A murder investigation is being refered to a Harris County grand jury after a man was found fatally stabbed at an apartment in the Timbergrove area over the weekend, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2300 block of W. 18th Street about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a woman could be heard talking inside the apartment, so police knocked on the door. Officers reportedly noticed the woman had blood on her clothes when she opened the door. They asked the woman if someone else was inside the apartment and were told her boyfriend was lying on the floor in the kitchen.

The victim found unresponsive and a knife was sitting on the floor next to him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.