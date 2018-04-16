MCSO: Man knocks on door to meet girl — ends up being robbed at gunpoint in Spring apartment complex

SPRING, Texas — Three suspects are in custody after the victim was robbed and several baggies of marijuana were found in a Spring apartment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the Avana Woodridge Park Apartments in the 1400 block of Sawdust Road around 10:50 a.m. Friday.

The victim claims he went to the apartment to meet a girl, but when he knocked on the door, he was greeted by two men. Investigators said one of the men was armed with a sawed off shotgun and the other a handgun. The man was robbed and left without his backpack, cellphone, necklace, watch and his own handgun.

The victim reported the incident to the sheriff’s office and the suspects were later arrested. Investigators found three plastic bags containing smaller marijuana-filled baggies inside the apartment, detectives said. A fourth man was detained during the investigation, but he was soon released.

Stephon Wilkerson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Damiyon Bradford and Jivarro Thompson are charged with first-degree aggravated robbery.