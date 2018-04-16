Suspected burglar shot multiple times while breaking into off-duty HPD officer’s home, police say 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after an off-duty cop fired multiple shots at a suspect accused of breaking into the officer's Spring Branch residence. According to the police department, the officer has been on the force for nearly 40 years.

The suspect has been identified as Patrick Jenkins, 36.

HPD Sgt. H. Preston was at his residence in the 3200 block of Wentworth Court around 12:20 a.m. Monday when he allegedly heard the suspect banging and pushing on his door. Police said the officer shouted at the door, but Jenkins continued to force his way in — breaking a window and opening the door from the inside.

According to investigators, the officer grabbed his gun and fired at the suspect several times through the door.

The suspect was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Jenkins is expected to face burglary of a habitation charges.

Preston is has been an officer with the Houston Police Department since August 1979.

In line with protocol for officer-invovled shootings within city limits, the case is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit, the HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.