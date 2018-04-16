Over 70 pounds of marijuana discovered during Indiana traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Ind. – “Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled.”

That’s what Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted after officers seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield, Indiana on Monday morning.

A trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Expedition for a traffic violation on I-70 near Greenfield around 11 a.m. The trooper said the SUV was weaving outside the traffic lanes, according to WXIN.

The trooper later discovered more than 78 pounds of marijuana inside the SUV.

The vehicle was driven by 51-year-old Christian Elie of Elbert, of Colorado, and there was one passenger, 42-year-old Austin Johnson, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested and transported to the Hancock County Jail on preliminary drug charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, troopers will work with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office to determine formal charges. The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000.