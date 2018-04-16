Part of LAX Terminal briefly evacuated Sunday night due to bomb threat

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a weak economy, US airlines are turning to mergers which could ultimately lead to higher fares through reduced flights and increased market power. US carriers emerged from a five-year slump in 2006 but with $35 billion in losses. In the latest merger move to save profits, Delta Air Lines Inc will buy Northwest Airlines Corp for more than $3 billion, creating the world's biggest airline. Recent profit challenges to the industry have lead to the shutdown of ATA, Skybus, and Aloha Airlines as well as bankruptcy for Frontier Airlines. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a weak economy, US airlines are turning to mergers which could ultimately lead to higher fares through reduced flights and increased market power. US carriers emerged from a five-year slump in 2006 but with $35 billion in losses. In the latest merger move to save profits, Delta Air Lines Inc will buy Northwest Airlines Corp for more than $3 billion, creating the world's biggest airline. Recent profit challenges to the industry have lead to the shutdown of ATA, Skybus, and Aloha Airlines as well as bankruptcy for Frontier Airlines. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES(KTLA)— The check-in area of Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated for about an hour late Sunday after a man made a bomb threat, authorities said.
The 100-foot LAX Gateway pylons at Los Angeles International Airport are lit green on March 23, 2013. (Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
The bomb squad was called to the terminal about 8:30 p.m. after airport police received a report of a man who had made a threat, said Officer Alicia Hernandez of the Los Angeles Airport Police Department.
He had some property with him, though it was unclear if it was a suitcase or another type of bag. The bomb squad cleared the threat about 9:30 p.m. and allowed people to reenter the terminal.
The man was undergoing a mental health evaluation, Hernandez said.