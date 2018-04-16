Police: Man armed with BB guns arrested, Pasadena ISD lockdown lifted after officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police have arrested the suspect accused of firing at police in an officer-involve shooting Monday morning that led to multiple school lockdowns.

Investigators said the suspect was knocking on the door of a home near Pansy and Fairmont around 6 a.m. when the resident called police. Investigators said the man was armed with two weapons, which were later identified as BB guns.

When police arrived, the suspect allegedly fired at an officer who fired back. Neither the officer or suspect were hit during the exchange.

The suspect fled the scene but was later caught at a convenience store after the clerk reported seeing a suspicious person inside the business.

While police searched for the suspect, several Pasadena ISD schools were placed on lockdown— including Bondi Intermediate, Turner Elementary and Pasadena Memorial High schools.

Parents were asked to drop students off at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5231 Burke Rd. near Dabney.

The lockdown has since been lifted and students returned to a normal school day.