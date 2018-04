Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Former First Lady Barbara Bush is a champion of literacy programs across the world. Because of that, students at Barbara Bush Elementary in west Houston are maybe giving the school's namesake the best gifts of all-handwritten notes.

On Monday, students from all grades wrote and designed cards of encouragement to send to Barbara Bush and her family during this tough medical time. The school opened in 1992, and up until last year, Mrs. Bush had come to read to the kids once a year.