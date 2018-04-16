× Texas Southern baseball coach arrested in prostitution sting

HOUSTON— A Texas Southern University faculty member was one of 200 suspects arrested during The Houston Police Department Vice prostitution sting operation.

Ehren Moreno, 32, was arrested on Jan. 24, and charged with soliciting prostitution.

Moreno joined the Texas Southern University baseball program in 2012 and currently serves as the University’s recruiting coordinator and pitching coach.

“The first thing I get from a lot of people in a lot of communities, and some of them will say this is a victimless crime, it’s the oldest profession, why don’t we legalize prostitution, women are doing this on their own volition, this is a service they’re providing to the men, and they couldn’t be more wrong,” said Capt. James Dale, HPD Vice Division. “We hope by publishing these suspects’ photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods.”