Trump blasts Comey on Twitter after being trashed in tell-all TV interview 

WASHINGTON —Former FBI Director James Comey came out swinging against President Trump in a scathing interview Sunday night to promote Comey's new tell-all book, A Higher Loyalty.

"I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president," Comey declared.

Trump tweeted back, "slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!"

"I thought it's crazy to fire me," Comey continued in his marathon interview. "I'm leading the investigation of Russian influence."

Comey spent an hour taking various political shots at Trump— even insinuating the president may have obstructed justice with his firing.

"I mean, it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice," Comey insisted.

Trump jabbed back over the Hillary Clinton email investigation, saying Comey and others "committed many crimes!"

Some observers felt Comey was out of bounds with certain comments about the size of the president's hands and his skin tone.

"I was a bit disappointed and unsettled by that interview that I saw last night," Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent shared.

"I think he has a right to defend himself," California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said. "He has had his reputation completely besmirched."

And then there's White House counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, who referred to Comey's FBI as a 'hot mess,' but some are sniping Kellyanne with that label over having a bad hair day.

"Jim Comey loves to be in the center of power," Conway suggested. "He loves to divert the spotlight to himself and be in the center of power."

The hairy situation did seem to diminish the White House response.

But the president also tweeted: "Attorney client privilege is now a thing of the past," referring to the FBI raid last week on his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

On Monday, Cohen — along with other attorneys for the president— went to court to try to stop Federal investigators from looking through files taken without their review.

At least one bombshell hit the stormy hearing, porn star Stormy Daniels also showed up for the proceedings since some seized evidence includes info on a hush payment Cohen made to her.

Looks like the forecast could remain stormy all week long!