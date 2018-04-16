Volunteer Houston relaunches by reigniting the thousand points of light initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In 1989, when George H.W. Bush was sworn in as president— he saw the light!

"I've spoken of a thousand points of light, of all the community organizations that are spread like stars throughout the nation doing good."

It was 41's way of saying we should all get off our duffs for volunteering and to acknowledge those who already were.

At Volunteer Houston, the light`s been on for 40 years, but it had dimmed a little.

"After hurricane Harvey what we saw were neighbor-helping-neighbor and we wanted to maximize on that," Dir. Johnie Jones said.

The non-profit connects volunteer wannabes with the organizations that need their help. Now that Interfaith Ministries has acquired Volunteer Houston, the light is burning brighter than ever.

"Their thousand points of light initiative is what inspired the points of light foundation of which we are a part," President and CEO Martin Cominsky said.

Volunteer Houston relaunched today at Hartsfield Elementary. "To teach the kids, K-5, age-appropriate volunteer activities and to talk about the importance of giving back to the community," says Jones.

"And really, more or less, the impact that you make on people when you do these things," adds school principal Travis Johnson. "A kind gesture goes a long way."

"The difference between kids that end up saying hi to a police officer or run from a police officer is really, it`s all about education,"says police chief Art Acevedo. "It`s all about opportunity."

The kids learned about an organization that sends used medical supplies to developing countries. As their first volunteer gig, they put together Project Cure Kits For Kids. Jones calls this, "Service learning at its best, but in a very safe environment."

Now, a new generation has seen the light!

