WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner and Commissioner Ellis to announce city-county partnership to improve mobility, bike and pedestrian safety

HOUSTON— Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis will make a joint announcement about a new city-county partnership to improve mobility and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Mayor Turner announced that the city of Houston have agreed to putting $15 million towards new and improved bike lanes and safer streets. Ellis will also provide $10 million for bicycle and pedestrian facilities

“Bike Houston is challenging us to complete 50 miles of back ways projects within one year,” said Turner. “That’s an unprecedented in the city of Houston to build so many bike trails and bike lanes in the city in one year, but we love the challenge and we are committed to doing it.”

Since 2013, nearly 1,700 cyclists have been hit by cars on Houston streets, and nearly a quarter of the accidents were hit-and-runs, according to data from the Houston Police Department.