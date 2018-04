Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- What's rocking H-Town? Check out this Week in Music!

Foo Fighters will be performing at the Woodlands Pavilion on April 19

Jim Gaffigan will be lighting up the stage at the Smart Financial Centre on April 20

5 Second of Summer will be doing it up at the House of Blues on April 21.

For new music, check out new album releases from Jason Aldean, Breaking Benjamin and Brazilian Girls.

Let Scott Sparks tell ya all about the rest!