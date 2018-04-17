$6,000 reward offered for new leads in unsolved 1991 murder of Beaumont woman

AUSTIN, Texas — The reward has been temporarily raised to $6,000 for new information in the unsolved murder of a recently divorced Beaumont woman more than two decades ago, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kathy Page, 34, was found strangled at a staged car accident on May 14, 1991.

The Vidor Police Department reported Page was recently separated from her husband of 13 years. She worked at a local restaurant in Beaumont.

The increased reward will only be given if the tip is received before next month’s featured Texas Rangers case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger cold case website or by contacting the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243 .