At local bookstores, very few people are lining up for Comey’s Trump tell-all

HOUSTON — Read any good books lately?

Former FBI director James Comey's highly anticipated tell-all about Trump. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership hits bookstore shelves Tuesday.

Comey spent 20 years as a government employee. He was the FBI's director from 2013 until POTUS fired him last year.

"Yeah, I never thought that I would ever compare the leadership style of a president of the United States to that of a Mafia boss," he said. "But the more I thought about it, the comparison was on the mark."

On his book tour, Comey says he's taking the moral high-ground while also promising bombshells about Trump.

Amazon pre-sold close to 200,000 copies, but we had a tough time finding buyers locally! We know the president's not a fan, even calling Comey a slime ball on Twitter.

Do you get the feeling if the president could exile Comey somewhere, he would? He might call the place: James Comey's Island!

