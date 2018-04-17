Closing Comments: Remembering Barbara Bush

Posted 7:11 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:22PM, April 17, 2018

HOUSTON — She was the first lady of a political dynasty in America. Barbara Bush became First Lady of our country at a pivotal time in the late 80s when her husband, former Vice-President George H. W. Bush, was elected the nation's 41st president. Now Mrs. Bush has passed away at her home in Houston at the age of 92.