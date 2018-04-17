× Funeral arrangements set for Barbara Bush

HOUSTON — The Barbara Pierce Bush foundation has released information regarding funeral and memorial arrangements for the beloved former First Lady, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

All members of the general public wishing to pay their respects to Mrs. Bush may do so this Friday, April 20th between noon and midnight at St. Martin’s Church at 7171 Sage Road in Houston. Members of the public are asked to first go the Second Baptist Church campus to park and go through security. Metro is providing shuttles to transport citizens, including those with disabilities, to and from St. Martin’s. The parking lot at Second Baptist will open at 10 a.m, and shuttles start running at 11:30 a.m. You may not drive or walk up to St. Martin’s Church.

On Saturday, The funeral service is by invitation only. All invited guest must first go to the Second Baptist Church campus to go through security. Metro is providing shuttles to transport guest to and from St. Martin’s.

