Goodbyes, condolences and blessings roll in after passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON — Former First Lady Barbara Bush lived a life dedicated to service and the uplifting of others. In response to her passing, millions have flooded the internet with their goodbyes, condolences and blessings — including her children, President Donald Trump, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and many more.

Houston Texans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair:

“The McNair family and the Houston Texans organization are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend, humanitarian and former First Lady Barbara Bush. Barbara was a phenomenal wife, mother, philanthropist and patriot. She changed lives through her love of literacy. We are grateful for her leadership, generosity and friendship over the years. Janice and I will fondly cherish the memories of spending Sundays with her and President Bush. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family at this time.”

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, gave this update on the 41st President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pjOKi3szVc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

President Donald J. Trump

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Former President Barack Obama

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Mayor Sylvester Turner

“Barbara Pierce Bush was best known to the world as the wife of a president and the mother of another, but in Houston we also knew her as a local leading light, an achiever in her own right who spoke and acted from the heart and the gut. She was a focused advocate for literacy and volunteerism; she was the brightest light among the “Thousand Points of Light” her husband charted; and frankly her kindness and counsel to me, away from the public gaze, will remain valuable as well as unforgettable. “For these reasons and more, I join Houstonians and her many admirers around the globe in mourning her death and expressing heartfelt condolences to our treasured neighbor, Former President George H.W. Bush, and the rest of the Bush family. “The former president and former first lady weren’t born in Houston but they got here as soon as they could. Mrs. Bush quickly turned to volunteerism and grassroots political work in our city. The help she provided to local charities, on her way to becoming ‘The First Lady of Literacy’ through the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, left a wonderful legacy even though much of it took place behind the scenes. “As they express sorrow about her passing, many people will comment on the inspiring figure she became on the world stage. That role should never be overlooked. But as mayor, I suggest we also remember her as the refined-yet-salty Houston jewel she was. “Few may have noticed that after Hurricane Harvey, her foundation and the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries provided a combined $2 million for resources, supplies and books at schools and public libraries disrupted by the storm disaster. And so her great works live on, along with our recollections. “In her loving memory, the City of Houston and the Houston Public Library Foundation will work to complete the master planned improvements to the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in front of the Jesse H. Jones Central Library.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“Barbara Bush dedicated her life to helping others. As only the second woman in history to be both the wife and mother of U.S. presidents, Barbara had a unique and profound impact on our country. “Spearheading the fight against illiteracy, she created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, working to improve the lives of those less fortunate through education. Her selfless devotion to service defines the inspiring legacy Barbara has left behind. Her impact on Texas and our nation will forever be treasured. “Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to President George H.W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this difficult time. We ask that all Texans join us in keeping them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of a devoted wife, mother, and public servant.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

“Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the following statement today, after the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, wife of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush, mother to former Texas governor and U.S. President George W. Bush and grandmother to Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush: “Former First Lady Barbara Bush was an inspiration to all who had the honor of meeting her. Her work to increase literacy, begun during her time in the White House, continues today through the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. It has made a difference in the lives of thousands of people, especially young children. “Mrs. Bush was a model of great strength and wit even in the toughest times. She leaves a substantial legacy. The people of Texas and the people of America will miss her.”

Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved first lady Barbara Bush. We find comfort in knowing that she is at peace in Heaven and that her spirit will always be with us. Mrs. Bush had an unwavering desire to help others with her innate kindness and piercing wisdom. As a role model for leading a life of service to others and a champion of the literacy cause for more than three decades, she will forever be our inspiration for helping people reach their fullest potential in life through the power of literacy. Mrs. Bush’s passion for ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed in life and her belief that achievement begins with learning how to read will continue to drive our work in the Houston community, a place where she and President Bush called home for more than a half Century. Mrs. Bush defined all that is right and good in the world. Her 92 years of life were lived to the fullest—filled with faith in God, love of family and an unwavering commitment to helping others. We honor and pay tribute to her wonderful life and all that she did to help thousands and thousands of people have a brighter future and a better life. Our thoughts and prayers are with President George H. W. Bush, our founders Neil and Maria Bush, and the entire Bush family. We thank you for your kindness and support as we celebrate Mrs. Bush’s life, cherish her great gifts and advance her legacy.”

We mourn the passing of Barbara Bush, who believed that the world would be a better place if more people could read, write and comprehend. That’s why she started the Foundation and her legacy will continue to impact lives for generations to come. Visit: https://t.co/nmyvPP4AOU pic.twitter.com/A2dlNCiKgj — Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (@BarbaraBushFdn) April 18, 2018

Houston Texans player JJ Watt

When it was first announced the former FLOTUS would not be seeking futher medical treatment, JJ Watt was one of the first to send the Barbara Bush warm wishes.

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

US Congressman John Culberson

“Belinda and I join fellow Houstonians in sending heartfelt condolences to the Bush Family, as we mourn the passing of a remarkable First Lady, and celebrate the life and legacy of a beloved friend and neighbor.”

HISD Board of Education President Rhonda-Skillern Jones