Inside Story: Small Ball, a basketball musical, debuts in Houston

HOUSTON — What do you get when you mix Houston Rockets basketball with musical theatre? Introducing Small Ball!

The basketball musical collaboration with a pretty big twist. Created by Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey, who commissioned the one of a kind show.

The Gulliver's Travels-esk musical follows an oversized and depressed MBA castoff named Michael Jordan, as he's recruited by the King/Head Coach of the small island nation of Lilliput. In the midst of trying to increase the tiny nations basketball profile.

There's also a point guard named Pippin, giant rats from a media boat, and a Dr. Seuss reading Queen. And the story's all told through a series of post-game press conferences.

Small Ball runs through May 13th at the Catastrophic Theatre.

To read more about the musical ballin’ its way through the Bayou City, pick up this month issue of Houstonia.