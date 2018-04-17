It’s Tax Day! Here’s our ultimate list of freebies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's Tax Day! We all know what that means! The last day to file your taxes or at least ask for an extension. And it's the straight up scramble to the finish line for those who wait.

The Internal Revenue Service reports nearly 42 million tax returns have been self-prepared and filed electronically in 2018 so far— that's up more than 2% from last year!

However, if you were one who had to pay, or you put off paying Uncle Sam his due, sorry! Direct pay services and installment pay services on the IRS website suffered a Tax Day meltdown.

In the meantime, AARP is partnering with the Houston Public Library to help get your filing done for free.

And in case you're wondering what to do about your Hurricane Harvey harmed domain— don't worry! There's a tax break for that.

So, after the Tax Day scramble breaks the bank., there's a slew of restaurants offering Tax Day freebies and deals.

The Best Tax Day Specials in 2018

Applebee's Although this deal runs all month, $1 margaritas are a good way to drown your sorrows after forking over your hard-earned cash to Uncle Sam. Click here to find your nearest location.

Bite Squad If you can't bring yourself to go out to eat, consider having dinner delivered on Tax Day instead. Bite Squad is offering 7.5% off delivery orders.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse This deal isn't specifically for Tax Day — in fact, you'll have to wait until tomorrow to treat yourself to it. Still, it's something sweet during a week that might feel stressful otherwise. Stop by your local BJ's Brewhouse on April 18, and receive a free Pizookie with a food purchase of at least $9.95. Click here to find your nearest location.

Boston Market Grab some discounted food today at Boston Market. You can get the half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain drink for only $10.40.

Bruegger's Bagels The bagel chain is offering 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40. Plus, they're offering 20% off catering. Enter the coupon code "TWENTYOFF" at checkout when ordering via the catering site.

California Tortilla Once again, you can treat yourself to free chips and queso on Tax Day with any purchase. Be sure to say "chipping in" when placing your order!

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Download the Capriotti's app on iOS or Android to take advantage of the sandwich shop's Tax Day deal. You can upsize from a small to a medium-size sub for free. Click here to find your nearest location.

Captain D's Get a bunch of food for only $10.40 with this meal deal from Captain D's. You'll receive six pieces of batter-dipped fish, one family side, and six hush puppies. Click here to find your nearest location.

Chuck E. Cheese's Tax season can be tough, but you can still afford to treat the whole family. Stop by a participating Chuck E. Cheese's and receive a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any other large pizza. Click here to find your nearest location.

Cicis Get all-you-can-eat pizza on Tax Day at Cicis. An adult buffet will only set you back $4.17 when you show this coupon. Find your nearest buffet here.

Farmer Boys Stop by Farmer Boys to take advantage of two special deals. Get two Bell Ringer Double Cheeseburgers or two breakfast burritos for $10.40. Check out the list of participating locations here.

Firehouse Subs Print this coupon to score free lunch with a purchase through April 19. Buy a full-priced medium or large sub, chips, and a drink, and receive a free medium sub. Click here to find your nearest location.

Firenza Pizza Stop by a participating location and buy a drink, and you can receive a 10" 1-topping pizza for only $4.17. Click here to find a location near you.

Giordano's Fill out this form on the restaurant's Facebook page. You'll receive $5 off your next order.

Great American Cookies The cookie shop is offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie to customers who stop by a participating store today. You'll get a vanilla cookie made with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces and white chocolate chips.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria This Tax Day, treat yourself to coal-fired pizza for less. Get a 16" traditional cheese pizza for only $10.40.

Hooters Perhaps confusingly, Hooters is offering free meals to kids today. Kids 12 and under will receive a free meal when you purchase at least $10 for each accompanying adult.

Hot Dog on a Stick If you want to treat yourself to free food, pick up your choice of one free original turkey or veggie dog at a participating location.

Hungry Howie's Order a large 1-topping pizza online, and receive a medium 1-topping pizza for 15 cents. Use the coupon code "TAXDAY18" when ordering to redeem this deal.

Kona Ice Once again, Kona Ice will be giving away free shaved ice for Tax Day. Check with your nearest location to see if they're participating, so you can "chill out" after all that stressful tax prep.

Noodles & Company Receive $4 off online orders of at least $10. Use the coupon code "TAXDAY18" at checkout to take advantage of this promotion. Click here to find your nearest location.

Office Depot & OfficeMax The office supply chain is offering free shredding services until April 28. You can bring in up to 5 pounds of documents; just print this coupon or show it to a retail associate on your mobile device.

P.F. Chang's Opt for takeout today, and you'll save 15% when you use the code "TAXDAY". You can redeem this offer online or over the phone. Click here to find a location near you.

Planet Fitness Relax with a free HydroMassage at this chain of gyms. Enter your name and email to get your HydroMassage coupon. The offer is available until April 21.

RA Sushi Spend your happy hour on Tax Day at RA Sushi, where you can buy one drink and receive another for $1. Click here to find your nearest location.

Rubio's The chain is supposedly offering its taco specials all day, rather than only during a set time. Call your local restaurant to confirm before heading out.

Schlotzsky's Stop by a participating location today and bag a free small original sandwich when you purchase chips and a medium drink. Click here to find your nearest location.

Sonic Score half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic today. You can either get a quarter-pound double cheeseburger or a Classic Sonic Signature Slinger, both with medium Tots.

Sonny's BBQ Stop in today for the "Irresistible Ribs Special" (IRS). This half-price rib dinner includes your choice of either sweet and smokey or house dry-rubbed ribs, which come with two sides and bread.

Staples The office supply retailer has a coupon for free shredding services for up to 1 pound of documents. Print the coupon here, and head to your local store to use it by April 21.

Tony Roma's Reward yourself for filing your taxes on time by heading to Tony Roma's for lunch or dinner. You'll receive a coupon for a free Kickin' Shrimp appetizer if you purchase an entree.

TooJay's Spend happy hour at TooJay's and wind down with $5 glasses of wine and $3 beers and mimosas. Show this coupon when you order. Click here to find your nearest location.