James Harden predicts ’30 and 15′ effort from Chris Paul in Game 2 against Minnesota

HOUSTON - It's no secret. For the Rockets to end their title drought, they're going to need Chris Paul to be a major factor. While CP3 didn't have the best playoff debut with Houston, the Rockets still won their series opener against Minnesota. Paul scored 14 points on 5-14 shooting, turning the ball over six times. Heading into Game 2, James Harden is predicting big things for Paul.

"We're not worried about it," Harden said. "Game 2, he's gonna come back and drop 30 and 15. I'm not worried about the turnovers. I told him during the game, as long as he's aggressive and we turn the basketball over, we'll live with it."

Meanwhile, the Texans started their offseason program this week and the players are keeping an eye on what the Rockets and Astros do.

"We're seeing that they're doing it, so, why not us?" Deshaun Watson said. "I feel like we can do it. We have the players. We have the coaching staff. We have the work ethic. We just have to put it all in one, and go out there each week, take it one game at a time and go do it."

The Rockets next game is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.